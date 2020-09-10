Resident doctors suspend strike

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended the industrial action embarked on in all Federal and State hospitals nationwide on Monday.

The resident doctors suspended the strike after the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of NARD ON Thursday evening and directed all its members to immediately report at their duty post.

The resident doctors have embarked on a total and an indefinite strike in all Federal and State hospitals nationwide on Monday and insisted that the strike would not be suspended until their demands are met by the government.

In a swift reaction, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, summoned the NARD leadership to a meeting with the leadership of the Federal Ministry of Health, to find an amicable solution to resolve the crisis.

Following the conciliatory meeting, which also has in attendance the Federal Ministries Finance; Budget and National Planning; the Office of Accountant General of the Federation; and the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission on Wednesday, NARD has reached an agreement with the Federal Government to call off the strike by the doctors.

The demands of the doctors include the provision of group life insurance for doctors and other Health Care Workers and payment of death-in-service benefit to next of kin/beneficiaries; Universal implementation of the Medical Residency Training Act in all Federal and State; and Immediate review of the Hazard Allowance of Health Care Workers and payment of the COVID-19 Inducement Allowance as agreed during the stakeholders’ meeting.

Other demands include, Immediate release of funds for Medical Residency Training for 2020 as captured in the revised Appropriation Bill: and Payment of allowed arrears of the Consequential Adjustment of the National Minimum Wage to her members, and implementation of such in States Tertiary Health Institutions.

