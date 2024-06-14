House of Representatives on Friday unveiled plans to investigate the appointments of Director General/Chief Executive of Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), Professor Martins Ike-Muonso and Director General/Chief Executive, National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), Dr. Mathew Adepoju, respectively.

Chairman, House Committee on Science Research, Hon. Olaide Akinremi disclosed this in Abuja during the inauguration of a 7-member Ad-hoc Committee chaired by Hon. Abiodun Akinlade.

The two Director General were recently appointed by the Minister of Innovation Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnanji.

The Committee is to look at the procedure of the appointments, qualification and the compliance with the relevant laws and regulations that established the two Agencies.

The Committee is to invite the Secretary to the Federal Government, Senator George Akume; Head of Service for the Federation; Minister of Innovation Science and Technology and the two Director Generals, amongst others.

The Committee has two weeks to submit its report.

In his address, Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee, Hon. Akinlade assured that the assignment will be free and fair as all concerned will be given a fair hearing has the investigation is not to witch-hunt anyone but to put the record straight.

