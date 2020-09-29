The House of Representatives resumed plenary this morning after the long vacation it commenced on Thursday, July 23, this year.
Shortly after the opening of prayer and recitation of the National Pledge, the Speaker, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila confirmed the receipt of official communication from the Executive on the much-touted Petroleum Industry Bill.
Rep Gbajabiamila after reading the letter, he said that he Bill would be referred to recently constituted ad hoc Committee on PIB for further legislative action.
The Speaker also confirmed the receipt of another communication on Petroleum Physical Bill 2020 for consideration and passage into law during the recess.
