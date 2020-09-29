Bauchi task force on primary health care to conduct health summit

Bauchi State deputy governor, Senator Baba Tela who is also Chairman, task force committee on primary health care has declared that the state government is making arrangements to conduct a health summit in October this year where stakeholders in the health sector across the country will contribute ideas on how to make the public driven health system more robust in order to address critical areas of need of the people.

The STF Chairman also commended all the development partners working in partnership with the state government for their professional expertise and contributions which are guiding the activities of PHC services in the state.

Baba Tela made the health summit declaration during the 2020 Third Quarter Review meeting held at Zaranda Hotel Bauchi, explaining that development partners in the state have been doing marvellously not only in the monetary intervention aspect, but they have continued to avail their expertise for proper direction and guidance that drives effective health care environment.

The STF Chairman also acknowledged the painstaking efforts and persistent standing of the Executive Chairman of Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BASPHCDA), Dr Rilwanu Mohammed as well as the staff of the Agency in ensuring quality and significant care system was provided for the people.

In his remarks, the Executive Chairman State Primary Health Care Development Agency Dr Rilwan Mohammed stated that training and retraining of staff will continue to be the top priority of the Agency, added that recently UNICEF has supported the state in the training of different categories of health workers, including local government PHC Directors and media practitioners particularly on COVID-19 and other health issues.

The BASPHCDA Chairman also thanked the traditional leaders for their sustained effort towards promoting PHC activities in their domains.

While reacting to the development, the Co-Chairman of STF who is the Emir of Dass, Alhaji Othman Bilyaminu Othman reiterated the support of traditional institutions in galvanising communities especially in terms of community mobilisation and other important health initiatives where every household will be carried out so as to improve the quality of health care at the grassroots.

The meeting had in attendance, the deputy governor Senator Bala Tela, Emie of Dass Alhaji Othman Bilyaminu Othman, Executive Chairman State Primary Health Care Development Agency Dr Rilwan Mohammed, representatives of the partners, UNICEF, WHO, USAID, BMGF, ADF, as well as NSTOP-AFENET as contained in a statement by Ibrahim Sani, Information Officer BASPHCDA.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE