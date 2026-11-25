Host communities in the EA/EJA oil field have given Renaissance Energy one-week to release the expired Community Content Plan, warning of mass action if the company fails to hand over the document to the duly inaugurated Community Content Committee (CCC).

The ultimatum was issued after a fourth round of talks involving leaders of the four host kingdoms — Iduwini, Mein, Bassan West and Kou — Renaissance Energy and the Joint Task Force (JTF), which is mediating the dispute.

More than 90 community representatives attended the meeting. Community leaders accused Renaissance Energy of arriving unprepared, without the document and without management approval, despite a prior directive to present it and conduct sensitisation across the host communities.

Speaking on behalf of His Royal Highness Roman Dereabebe, paramount ruler of Letugbene Federated Community, Chief Raphael Lamaletei, the palace permanent secretary said the plan expired more than a year ago, needed to be renewed and jointly signed by the communities and Renaissance Energy to ensure an equitable distribution of benefits among the four kingdoms.

Lamaletei alleged that a group of individuals, working in collaboration with some workers of Renaissance Energy, was hijacking contracts meant for the benefit of the communities under the plan.

“We have been insisting that this Community Content Plan, which has expired for over a year, should be renewed so that we can look at it, signed by the communities and Renaissance Energy, so that the benefits can be shared evenly among the four kingdoms,” Lamaletei said.

He added that the communities had obtained the consent of their traditional rulers — the Royal Majesties of Iduwini, Regents of Mein and Bassan West, and the Royal Highness of the EJA communities — before attending the meeting.

“What was agreed upon is the resolution to meet at the next meeting. Renaissance Energy came unprepared, presenting nothing whatsoever, not even taking go-ahead from their management,” he said.

He added that Renaissance Energy had been instructed to sensitise traditional rulers, community chairmen, youth presidents, women leaders and opinion leaders about the plan but had failed to do so.

The communities, he said, had, on their part, completed sensitisation exercises in their villages and secured full backing for the demand to renew the plan.

Chairman of the Letugbene CCPMC Federated Community, Job Azosibewei, who spoke on behalf of all CCPMC chairmen in the EA/EJA field, said the committee was nominated by various communities and duly inaugurated after consultations.

He said Renaissance Energy was expected to hand over the Community Content Plan document to the committee but had failed to do so.

He alleged that due process in the award of community jobs had been manipulated for years by a group of individuals in the field, prompting the chairmen to constitute the committee.

“The era of slavery is over. We cannot be manipulated by anybody. Our resources are expected to be managed by ourselves,” he said.

Azosibewei said the JTF had given Renaissance Energy a short period to provide the document, failing which the communities would apply “whatever mechanism in due process” to compel its release.

Chief Victor Disi, Acting Highness of Agge Federated Community, said the priority was to have the document released so that the communities could work on it and ensure peace.

“That is my stand. That is my advice for everybody, so that there will be peace in our communities,” Disi said.

He expressed confidence that the document would be released, insisting that it did not belong to any individual.

Mr Meeting Lamigha, representative of the Community Development Committees (CDCs) of the 16 communities, appealed to Renaissance Energy to release the document.

“Today, we are here to get the document of the Community Content Plan, but now we never got it. So please, we take God beg them to bring the documents,” Lamigha said.