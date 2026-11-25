The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has challenged African governments, technology companies, investors and innovators to raise the continent’s economic ambition by targeting a $2 trillion technology-driven economy, insisting that Africa has the human capital, resources and entrepreneurial capacity to achieve the feat.

The Commission said Africa must move beyond the pursuit of a $1 trillion economic opportunity and embrace a more ambitious development agenda that leverages technology to accelerate productivity, create sustainable employment, improve public service delivery and expand prosperity across the continent.

Dr. Aminu Maida, the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NCC, made the call while delivering a keynote address as Special Guest of Honour at the sixth edition of the African Tech Alliance Forum (AfriTECH 6.0), held at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

He was represented at the event by the Head of the NCC Zonal Office, Lagos, Mr. Tunji Jimoh.

Speaking on the theme, “The Next $1 Trillion Opportunity: Building Africa through Technology,” Maida argued that the organisers had underestimated the continent’s economic potential, given the scale of its population, talent, natural resources and entrepreneurial energy.

He noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had set a target of building a $1 trillion Nigerian economy by 2030, arguing that the ambition for the entire African continent should be significantly higher.

“If that is the ambition of one African country, surely the ambition for an entire continent must be considerably greater. Africa has the population, the talent, the resources and the entrepreneurial energy to pursue an opportunity worth at least twice that amount,” he said.

He consequently proposed that the summit’s theme be reframed as “The Next $2 Trillion Opportunity: Building Africa through Technology,” stressing that the suggestion was not merely about increasing the financial target but recognising the enormous possibilities technology offers the continent.

According to him, Africa’s demographic advantage and expanding digital ambitions provide a significant opportunity to unlock economic productivity, generate sustainable jobs, improve government services and create wealth that benefits businesses, households and communities.

Maida, however, observed that translating this potential into measurable economic gains would require deliberate efforts to address the continent’s digital infrastructure and inclusion challenges.

Citing the GSMA’s Mobile Economy Africa 2026 report, he disclosed that mobile technologies and services contributed $240 billion to Africa’s economy in 2025, representing 7.8 per cent of the continent’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), with the figure projected to rise to $290 billion by 2030.

He expressed concern, however, that nearly one billion people across Africa remained offline despite the growing contribution of mobile technology to economic development.

The NCC chief executive said the situation demonstrated that expanding telecommunications network coverage alone was no longer sufficient, adding that greater attention must be devoted to ensuring that individuals and businesses could access and use digital services meaningfully and productively.

“That digital divide reveals a fundamental truth for the next phase of our growth; expanding network coverage alone is no longer enough. We must focus on enabling people and businesses to use connectivity meaningfully and productively,” he stated.

He explained that technology could significantly improve productivity across agriculture, manufacturing, services and public administration, provided that digital solutions were developed to address the practical challenges confronting individuals and businesses.

Giving practical examples, Maida said farmers should be able to use real-time data to improve yields and navigate supply chains more efficiently, while small businesses should have access to digital payment systems, inventory management tools and wider markets.