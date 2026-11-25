The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has called on Nigeria to prioritise indigenous technology development, deliberate investment, and responsible innovation as critical steps towards building public trust in an increasingly artificial intelligence-driven world.

The call was made by the Director General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, in a goodwill message presented on his behalf by the Director of the e-Government Department, Engr. Salisu Kaka, at the opening of the Nigeria Internet Governance Forum (NIGF) 2026 in Abuja, last week.

This year’s forum, themed, “Trust in the Age of Intelligence: Nigeria’s Shared Stake in a Digital Future,” brought together regulators, including the CBN, NCC, NPDC, NITDA, and other relevant stakeholders to examine the implications of emerging technologies for Nigeria’s digital future.

Inuwa described the annual forum as an important national initiative that positions Nigeria within global conversations on internet governance, commending its organisers, supporters and participants for sustaining engagements that contribute to the country’s digital development.

He said that this year’s theme addressed one of the most pressing concerns confronting societies as artificial intelligence and other data-driven technologies become increasingly embedded in everyday life.

He noted that the growing influence of artificial intelligence was gradually shifting the management of human affairs from direct human involvement towards what he described as “algorithm management.”

For him, this transition raises fundamental questions about trust, particularly because users have limited control over what happens beyond the devices through which they interact with digital platforms and services.

The NITDA DG warned that the consequences of misplaced trust in artificial intelligence could be far-reaching, especially when systems produce responses without sufficient information to support their conclusions.

Citing the growing concern over AI hallucinations, he explained that inaccurate or misleading outputs could cause unintended damage to individuals and society, making reliability and accountability essential considerations in the deployment of intelligent technologies.

He declared that trust must not be treated as an automatic outcome of technological advancement but deliberately built into the design, development, and implementation of digital solutions.

According to Inuwa, every technology introduced into society should be developed with public confidence, safety and the needs of its users in mind, rather than allowing technological capabilities to dictate how people live and conduct their affairs.

To achieve this, he identified that Nigeria’s ability to develop and own home-grown technologies would strengthen its capacity to build a digital ecosystem that reflects its realities and inspires greater confidence among citizens.

He urged stakeholders to move beyond simply depending on what available technologies offer and instead take an active role in determining the technologies the country needs.

“We have to be deliberate in making investments to ensure that we have the right technology for us to live digitally.