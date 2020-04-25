Ready goodness in a red velvet cake

Red velvet cake is either red, red-brown, crimson or scarlet coloured cake layered with icing. It is soft, moist, rich and a to-do snack you can enjoy at home at this period.

Baking together at home is fun especially when the day gets boring.

After preparation, cakes can be stored in the refrigerator. So it’s perfect.

Ingredients:

2 cups of flour

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 or 1 cup unsalted butter or 500grams

1 and 3/4 cups granulated sugar

2 eggs

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 bottle liquid red food

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 and half evaporated milk

1 teaspoon distilled vinegar

Procedure for red velvet

Mix your butter, sugar and oil in a large mixing bowl or in an electric mixer, cream together

Add the eggs and mix until fully combined, then mix in the oil, red food color

Add your vanilla extract.

Sieve any dry ingredient (flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, salt, baking powder)

Mix all wet ingredients together; same as dry ingredients

Dissolve milk with colouring and vinegar

Then mix well

Once the batter is mixed up it will have a red color

Then, divide the batter between cake pans and bake for about 30 minutes.

To get the cake layers out of your baking pans, use parchment paper.

Slightly tap cake pan on twice to remove air bubbles from the cakes.

Bake at 177°C for 30-35 minutes ( insert a short knife or skewer into the center of the cakes , if it turns out clean then it’s ready)

Then, evenly distribute the cake batter between the two prepared cake pans and spread the batter around into one even layer.

Remove from the oven and place to cool in the pans for 10 minutes

Then, carefully remove the cakes from the cake pans.

Enjoy!

Make No Mistake, Coronavirus Will Be With Us For A Long Time, Says WHO DG

The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Wednesday that he hoped the Trump administration would reconsider its suspension of funding, but that his main focus was on ending the pandemic and saving lives, Reuters reported… Read full story

COVID-19: Governors Adopt Two-Week Inter-State Lockdown • Call for decentralisation of COVID-19 response

The 36 state governors, on Wednesday, unanimously resolved to adopt a two-week inter-state lockdown as part of measures aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus across the country… Read full story

Covid-19: Chinese Treatment Of Africans

IN the wake of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic experience, China has treated African residents within its borders like scum. The situation has been so bad that it is actually difficult to believe that its previous investments in the continent had wholesome intentions. China’s inhuman and hostile disposition to Africans in China… Read full story

FG Bans Inter-State Movement Of COVID-19 Patients

The Federal Government has banned inter-state movement of Coronavirus (COVID-19) patients in the country. Dr Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health, said this on Wednesday in Abuja, at the Presidential Taskforce (PTF), briefing on COVID-19… Read full story

COVID-19: Fake News Purveyors To Be Sanctioned, Says Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said that purveyors of fake news would be apprehended and sanctioned. Mohammed said while fielding questions from newsmen at the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 daily press briefing on Wednesday in Abuja… Read full story

ASUU Kicks Against Submission Of BVN As Condition For Payment Of Withheld Two-Month Salaries

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says it has rejected the submission of Bank Verification Number (BVN) as a condition for payment of February and March withheld salaries of lectures… Read full story

FG Replies ASUU: No BVN, No Payment Of Withheld Salaries

The Federal Government on Wednesday insisted that members of the Academic Union of Universities (ASUU) will have to make their Banks Verification Number (BVN) available for the various vice-chancellors to validate before they would be paid their withheld February and March salaries… Read full story

World Bank Predicts Decline In Remittances To Nigeria, Other LIMCs

The World Bank has said that as a consequence of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, remittances to Nigeria and other low and middle-income countries (LMICs) are projected to fall by 19.7 per cent to $445 billion… Read full story

High Number Of Coronavirus Cases Evidence Of Community Spread, Says Presidential Task Force

The Presidential Task Force on the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has given reasons the number of infections in the country has shot up… Read full story

COVID-19: Kano Relaxes Lockdown For One Day

Kano State government has relaxed the ongoing lockdown in the state for one day, 6 am-12 pm tomorrow (Thursday). This is to allow residents to buy foodstuffs and other items for preparation of the forthcoming… Read full story

COVID-19: No Definite Time For Evacuation Of Nigerians In US, UK, China, Others, Says Foreign Affairs Minister

Nigerians resident in foreign countries but anxious to return home may have to wait for a longer time. Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, made the disclosure on Wednesday at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force to combat the coronavirus pandemic… Read full story

COVID-19, Malaria Double Danger This Rainy Season

The current COVID-19 pandemic has taken the spotlight in the news. Despite the seriousness of the situation, the rainy season is here and so is malaria. In 2018, malaria killed 405,000 people, most of them in Africa… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE