High number of coronavirus cases evidence of community spread, says Presidential Task Force

The Presidential Task Force on the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has given reasons the number of infections in the country has shot up.

The PTF, in its daily briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, attributed the observed increase to the expansion in testing activities, saying that it is also an evidence of the community spread of the virus.

Chairman of the task force and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, who made these disclosures, said the response strategy to the pandemic had been modified to include door-to-door testing.

He said the lockdown of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and Ogun states is being intensely reviewed with a view to determining the next steps.

He said: “As we are gradually moving towards the end of week four of the lockdown for Lagos, Ogun as well as FCT, the PTF has intensified its all-round assessment of the impact on the stated objectives, the state of readiness and next steps to take.

“As we speak, the DG, NCDC and WHO representative are expected back in Abuja later today with their reports.

“The PTF notes that the number of cases has risen generally. This is attributable to expansion of our testing capacity and activities as well as evidence that community spread is taking place.

“Considering the dynamic nature of the response plan, the strategy for testing has been modified and door-to-door testing is now taking place in some communities in Lagos and Abuja. Testing, detection, isolation, care and case management remain central to our success in this fight.”

The SGF expressed worry at the situation in Kano State, noting that effort will be intensified to arrest the spiraling infections.

He added: “The situation in Kano continues to be of concern and the PTF is working in close contact with the state government to arrest the situation. The PTf will update you as soon as there are new developments.”

Mustapha reminded Nigerians that COVID-19 pandemic “is real and its spreading like wide fire,” noting: “We must all arise to fight this potent and invisible common enemy by adhering to the guidelines and protocols for COVID-19, which includes personal hygiene, social distancing, wear of masks in public places, obeying the stay-at-home order and reporting unusual illness to the authorities for investigation.”