Rapper DMX suffers heart attack, in critical condition

The world reacted with shock and prayers to the reports that legendary American rapper, DMX, is in critical condition after reportedly taking a drug overdose.

Reports claim that the overdose, which was said to have been taken on Friday (2 April), triggered a heart attack.

According to reports, the rapper, 50, was rushed to hospital, where it was confirmed that he is in a “vegetative state”.

Reports of DMX’s overdose has sent ripples throughout the rap world.

Among those to have sent “prayers” to the rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, are Ja Rule and Missy Elliott.

The former tweeted: “Prayers up for my brother DMX,” with Missy Elliott adding: “Prayers for DMX and his family.”

Rick Ross posted a video that showed him “putting [prayers} up in the sky” and hailing the rapper as “a legend”.

DMX is one of the biggest rap stars to have emerged from the 1990s.

The rapper has a history of addiction and has been in and out of rehab over the years.

Most recently, he checked himself into an addiction centre in 2019, which prompted him to cancel a series of shows.

