Easter: PDP, Atiku urge hope, love among Nigerians

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Nigerians to use the occasion of Easter to buoy up their hope despite the challenges they face as a result of the current misrule in our country.

In its message to mark the occasion released Saturday by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary, the party prayed that just as the triumphant resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ from death on the cross dispelled the darkness that covered the earth, so shall Nigeria overcome all her challenges that appeared to have taken hold of our economic, social and political life.

It said Easter, which underpins God’s salvation to mankind, also reinforces citizens’ collective faith that the nation will surely come out of the woods and take back her pride of place in the comity of nations.

The party noted that God, in His infinite mercy, blessed the nation with abundant natural and Human Resources? adding that Nigerians should not be plagued with economic hardship, violence and impunity as being witnessed today.

The PDP, therefore, charged Nigerians not to despair but use the occasion of Easter to rekindle their hope, remain prayerful and redouble their trust in God in their collective effort to return our nation to a peaceful and virile society of free, happy and prosperous citizens.

While wishing all Nigerians a happy Easter celebration, the party also urged Nigerians to use the occasion to show love by reaching out and supporting one another, “especially, those who are hurting from one calamity or the other, at this critical time.”

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in his message for the occasion noted that this year’s Easter celebration is significant in the sense that it is the first major national festival the country will be witnessing after the commencement of the administration of vaccines against the dreaded Coronavirus.

He recalled that during last year’s celebration there was a global lockdown as most countries of the world required that citizens stayed indoors “and, for the first time in many generations, we celebrated Easter in a low-key style.”

He said: “But the story this year is slightly different. Now, there are several certified vaccines and Nigeria, which has given nearly a million of our population their first doses of vaccination, has joined the league of countries that are pushing back the virus. But we are not anyway near the safety threshold.

“The deadly virus is still much potent as it was last year and the requirement for us to stay safe by adhering to all the Covid-19 safety protocols of washing our hands, wearing face-mask, avoiding crowded places and observing social distance, needs to be observed diligently.

“However, we remain thankful. First, to the Almighty God for HIs benevolence in giving us the knowledge to overcome the virus. Secondly, we must thank our ever-courageous health workers, who like the example set by Jesus Christ, sacrificed their time and in many instances, their lives in order for us to get to where we are today in the fight against the deadly virus.

“The essence of Easter celebration is not merely for us to merry. It is a season to reflect on the purpose and meaning of love and sacrifice. Love, because God says we should love our neighbours as ourselves. And sacrifice because love is hardly practicable without an intention to make a sacrifice.

“Therefore, on this occasion of Easter celebration, I urge all Nigerians to take time to pray first of all for peace to return to the country and also for unity. Nigeria is at the precipice of insecurity, poverty and, most unfortunately, disunity. These are challenges, not impediments.

“The way to surmount these challenges is to learn from the world when superpower countries who are rivals suspended politics to face a common threat in Covid-19.

“I believe that when we approach our challenges with a heart of forgiveness and love, humanity will always triumph. This is the lesson that Jesus (Nabil Yisa) taught us.

“As I join in wishing the Christian faithful in Nigeria and across the globe a happy Easter celebration, let us take a moment to pray for our military men and women who are keeping the vigil of daily sacrifice in order to keep us all safe. May God bless our nation and its people.”

