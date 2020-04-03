Race to ‘Access The Stars’ finals intensifies, as three contestants are evicted

Good music evokes all the feels and Access The Stars has had its fair share of awe-inspiring performances. In the previous episode, the contestants made it through the nerve-wracking first eviction which saw three contestants eliminated from the competition, much to the dismay of the audience.

This week, the top ten contestants who made it to the semi-final were tasked with securing one of the six spots in the finale. With N150,000,000 (One Hundred and Fifty Million Naira) worth of prizes in cash, a brand-new car and a management contract up for grabs, the contestants are undoubtedly ready to battle it out.

Voice coach and award-winning artiste, Waje and Sound Sultan who visited boot camp shared some tips with the contestants on how to deliver flawless performances.

Waje stated, “When it comes to covering people’s songs, there’s a tendency to want to sing it like the owner. We want you to be inspired by what they’ve done but still bring out your own personality.”

Celebrity judge, Kaffy also stopped by bootcamp to share some stage management advice with the contestants.

The theme for the judges’ stage show was ‘Best of both worlds’. For the first performance, each contestant worked to harmonise with an opponent performing a duet. Later on, the contestants took to the stage as solo artistes, staking their claim to the finale.

Celebrity judges, Seyi Shay, Kaffy, Tee-Y Mix were faced with the tough choice of evicting the four contestants.

Charles Loven and Promyze did justice to ‘The girl is mine’ by Micheal Jackson featuring Paul McCartney, leaving all three judges thoroughly impressed.

The show saved the best for last with Anderson and Ada Gold hitting high notes with their rendition of ‘Endless Love’ by Luther Vandross and Mariah Carey. So believable was their performance, that celebrity coach, Kaffy performed a make-believe ceremony, joining both in holy matrimony.

The competition was undeniably fierce as the ten contestants took to the stage once more for their solo performance, in a bid to bag one of the six spots in the final. Firefly, who was among the bottom six last week, levelled up with her performance of ‘Owanbe’ by Simi. Kitay kept the audience entertained as he sang his heart out to ‘Iyawo Mi’ by Timi Dakolo.

The celebrity judges felt the pressure of having to evict four contestants. Sadly, SlyWonder, Olutunz, Mimi Victor, and Gabriel Songz were evicted from Bootcamp, with Loven, Promyze, Kita, Ada Gold, Firefly and Anderson completing the judges’ final line-up!

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

