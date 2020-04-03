DJ TTB, Sose, Crowd Kontroller, Abosede, others to host MTV Base’s Instagram live party

As part of the brand’s efforts to get young people to stay at home, practice social distancing and stop the spread of COVID – 19 virus, MTV Base has announced that it will be hosting a live party on its Instagram page (@mtvbasewest) every Friday and Saturday nights. The virtual party is modelled after the entertainment channel’s much-loved show, ‘DJ Takeover with DJ TTB’ that airs on MTV Base, DStv and GOtv on Fridays and Saturdays.

It will see DJ TTB and a number of other renowned celebrity DJs, including DJ Crowd Kontroller, DJ Sose, DJ Abosede and others, take turns on the wheels of steel to entertain thousands of fans that will join the Instagram live sessions.

The Instagram live sessions will be on @mtvbasewest from 7 pm and 8 pm on Saturday nights. It is a five-hour non-stop entertainment with the best of DJ mixes across MTV Base’s linear (TV) and online platforms.

Speaking on the initiative, Senior Channels Manager, Solafunmi Oyeneye said, “With the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant urgent need for social distancing, we are reminded that now more than ever, entertainment brands like us have an important responsibility to the society. At MTV Base, we are committed to putting smile on people’s faces and making the situation we all currently find ourselves in as bearable as possible by not just entertaining people but also educating them on the importance of social distancing.

So the Instagram Parties will go live on @mtvbasewest every Friday from 7 p. m and the party will be moved to the MTV Base channel on TV for two whole hours and then back to Instagram live until midnight. On Saturdays, the party will kick off on Instagram by 8pm, move to TV by 9pm and then back on Instagram by 11pm”

The online party is part of several activities around VCN Africa’s #AloneTogether campaign which was created to encourage social distancing and let people know that even though they may be physically apart from their friends and loved ones, they are together in the efforts to kick out Covid-19.

