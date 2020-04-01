COVID-19: How materials and test kits donated by Chinese billionaire were distributed

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has revealed how the various medical consignments donated by the Chinese billionaire, Jack Ma, were distributed across the various states in the country.

The consignments, according to the NCDC, included 100,000 ordinary face masks, 9,999 overall gowns, 913 face shields, and 20,000 reagents for testing and were distributed to the states based on the number of cases, with the states that have the highest number getting the largest consignment.

In the distribution list displayed by the NCDC, Lagos State got 27,678 face masks, 2,596 face shields and 165 overall gowns while the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, got 14,115 face masks, 1,906 face shields and 161 overall gowns.

Oyo State got 1,912 face masks, 291 face shields and 26 overall gowns while Ogun State got 4,375 face masks, 671 face shields and 58 overall gowns.

Twenty eight states got the same allocations of 1,500 face masks each, 110 face shields each and 20 overall gowns each.