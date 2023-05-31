The first Black woman and the first former federal public defender, to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States, in its 223 years of existence. The apex court, established in 1789 by Article Three of the U.S Constitution, signed into law by President George Washington, had its first sitting on 2 February, 1790, but it took 222 years for a Black woman jurist to be a part of it, when President Joe Biden, nominated the Washington-born, Miami-bred, Harvard-educated.

Born Ketanji Onyika Brown, she was a United States circuit judge of the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, from 2021 to 2022, before Biden nominated her to the vacant apex court seat on 25 February, 2022.

The U.S Senate confirmed her on 7 April, 2022 and was sworn into office on 30 June, 2022.

