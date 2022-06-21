Quantity surveyors tasked on technology to promote local infrastructure 

The Association of Quantity Surveyors in Public Service (AQSPS), Lagos chapter, has called on members to run with technology to promote the development of local infrastructure while urging them to tailor their expenses toward their budget.

The Lagos State Chairman of AQSPS, Adesanya Babatunde Adetola, made the appeal during the visit of the National Chairman of the association, Mr Odulana Ayoade, to Lagos State at the weekend.

While commending the leadership skill of the President of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors in driving the group forward, he pointed out that drastic actions would need to be taken to bring about changes in the member’s professionalism such as marketing the institute, advancing opportunities for members in the public service, taking the profession to the next level; structuring a mentorship scheme to encourage the advancement of members, and creation of a social platform to enhance the smooth working relationship between members.

“In furtherance to the mandate of the president to run with technology, we will like to encourage all stakeholders to be e-compliant and to visit website for up-to-date information.

“All of the above are to give better service and by God’s grace help the society be at par with other notable professional bodies in the global world.

“We hope that all executive members and other stakeholders concerned will cooperate with me in taking Lagos State chapter of AQSPS to a greater height,” Adesanya said.

National Chairman of AQSPS, Odulana Ayoade, commended the leadership of the association in the southwest zone, mentioning that the operational bye-law and guidelines are now ready.

According to him, section 5 of the bye-law and guidelines stated the objective of the association to provide a platform or forum for members to meet and discuss matters of mutual interest for the benefit of the profession, among others.

Processes to achieve the stated objectives, he said necessitated the formation of state branches of the association nationwide.

He congratulated Lagos State for being the first state chapter to be inaugurated.

Welcoming members to the first inauguration of the Lagos branch of AQSPS in Nigeria, its Zonal Coordinator, Fausat Ajibade, said the event was the first in the history of the association, expressing hope that it would be replicated in their states of the federation.

Justifying the essence of the association, she pointed out that the actualization of every government policy is brought about by professionals who carry out both the specifics and the general requirements of the civil service.

According to her, as quantity surveyors, working with other allied professionals, capacity development was essential to evolving situations and trends in the construction industry to foster the specific objectives of the various Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDA) that members represent.

She appreciated NIQS for allowing the constitution of AQSPS to see to issues that are germane to quantity surveyors within the public service.

“While this event might be coming up within a short notice, giving little time to preparation, our desire is to demystify our propensity of doing and exhibit our capacity for execution.

“In the coming days, we hope to expand our membership to all Federal, State and Local government professionals within the state,” she said

Ajibade added, “Whilst Lagos State stand as the Centre of Excellence, we intend to be a model of the association for other states to emulate.”

She said the two-day working visit was intended as a means of collaboration between quantity surveyors at the different tiers of government to promote knowledge exchange, provide a platform for representation of the quantity surveyors within the public service and honour our retiring senior officers.