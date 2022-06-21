The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has today sworn in 1343 corps members for the 2022 Batch B Stream I in Abia State even as they have been charged to shun the use of social media for fake news.

In his remarks, the Director-General of NYSC, Brig. Gen, Mohammad Kaku Fadahadvised the newly sworn-in corps members to avoid using social media for spreading fake news, fuelling hatred and other negative purposes, and instead deploy the same for the promotion of national unity and development.

“You are strongly advised to be security conscious at all times and to report any suspicious characters or activities around you to the appropriate authorities.”

Represented by the State Coordinator, Mr Julius Ekeh and who also presided over the event, Fadah warned the corps members to sustain the high level of discipline and enthusiasm they have demonstrated, especially by remaining compliant with the Camp rules and regulations.

“You must continue to distance yourselves from cultism, drug abuse and other social vices.

“I encourage you to avail yourselves of the opportunities for self-employment offered through the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Programme.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants





MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

NYSC inducts 1343 corps members in Abia, warns against social media for fake news

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NYSC inducts 1343 corps members in Abia, warns against social media for fake news

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba