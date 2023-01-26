PVC collection: Imo govt declares two-day holiday for workers

The Imo State government has declared a two-day public holiday to enable civil servants in the state to collect their permanent voter’s cards for the forthcoming general elections.

The holiday which was decided at the first Executive Council meeting held Wednesday at the Government House, Owerri, will cover Thursday 26th and Friday 27th of January.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Chief Declan Emelumba said the public holiday affects mainly Imo workers in the Civil and Public Service and that those involved in essential services like the banks, electricity workers, and others so designated are not involved.

The Commissioner for Information was flanked at the briefing by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Success Prosper Ohaghaya, that of Digital Economy and E-Government, Dr Chimezie Amadi, the Chief Political Adviser and Head of Political Bureau, Barr. Enyinna Onuegbu, Special Adviser on Strategy and Development, Hon Pat Ekeji and the Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser to the Governor, Mr Oguwike Nwachuku.

Emelumba also said that there will be free medical outreach for Imo indigents beginning from January 27, 2023, at some designated locations and hospitals in the State.

He said that the outreach will take care of all forms of ailments/illnesses including surgeries and it will be free of charge.

The commissioner said the Imo Health Medical Persneeo will be part of the team to authenticate the activities of the medical mission.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Fuel Scarcity, Naira Redesign: Tinubu Shedding Crocodile Tears – Atiku/Okowa Campaign

The Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organization has criticized the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, for trying to blackmail President Muhammadu Buhari and blaming the federal government for “his looming devastating rejection by Nigerians.”…





Those Threatening Me Will Never Win”- Wike

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has stated that those threatening to deal with him when they win the 2023 presidential election will never win…

‘We Receive At Least Five Stroke Cases Every Week At UPTH’

A medical expert, Professor Sunday Chinenye says that the incidence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes and stroke continues to increase yearly even as at least five cases of stroke with gloomy outcomes are seen…