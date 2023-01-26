Ondo PDP has no Structure to win Election in 2023 Election- Ondo APC Chieftain, Alex Ajipe

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state and the South-West Zonal Director, Social and Humanitarian Directorate of the Presidential Campaign Council of the party, Chief Alex Ajipe, on Thursday, said the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in the state

lacks the structure to win any elections in the state.

Ajipe who stated this while speaking with newsmen in Akure, the Ondo state capital, said

”the APC in the state is leaving no stone unturn to ensure victory for the party in the state and the south-west in the next month polls”.

According to him, all the APC candidates in the state and southwest region are working round the clock, mobilizing support for the APC to secure victory for the party.

He said “I don’t believe in the ideology of PDP, if anybody in PDP believe they can win this election the person is wasting his or her time because there is nothing that can make PDP to win this election, there is no structure.”

“The position I’m holding now is a position of responsibility, recognition to the party, and Bola Ahmed Tinubu is someone that I love personally, he is a human capital developer. We have a lots of his products today that nobody can deny across the globe.

“We want to vote for an economist, Tinubu that we believe that at the end of the day he will be able to do the needful to turn the country around positively

Ajipe, who also spoke on the rumor that he is planning to work for opposition party in the forthcoming election said, “the PDP senatorial candidate for the Ondo North senatorial district, Tokunbo Modupe is from my zone, Federal Constituency and as a matter of fact he is my friend.

ALSO READ: PDP fingers APC over attack on Ebonyi PDP Campaign DG

“But this is a party affair and it is all about business and politics is not about your brother or sister. If I wanted to work for him, I would have be in PDP but as far as I’m in APC, I will work for my party and the candidates.

“There is no structure in PDP that can make him win this election in Ondo state. My kinsman, Tokunbo Modupe is a gentleman but he cannot win this election.





“APC is our home, we will strengthen and democratise it and we believe that we will get the rewards that we deserve at the end of the day.

“At the moment, I still remain in my party, APC and I am going to campaign and work for every candidate of the party. I remain the Director of Social and Humanitarian Directorate of the PCC of the APC.

“I’m going to campaign for the likes of our Northern Senatorial District candidate, Jide Ipinsagba and others, and even we have started campaigning for them with our branded vehicles. I have no grudges against any of the candidates

“Besides, we are going to nooks and crannies of Ondo state and the entire South-West to campaign massively for all the candidates of the party. So, I’m using this opportunity to appeal to all my supporters that I’m still in APC and we will all work together for the party.

ALSO READ: Kwara PDP petitions EFCC, NFIU, alleges APC of planning to rig 2023 polls with money

“We will remain here, we believe in what we know, we believe in majority and we believe in God Almighty and if we continue pursuing it we will get there one day.

“So, it is not only when you become Senator that you can benefit people, there are lots of opportunity that is still coming.”