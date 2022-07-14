PSC deploys team to monitor police conduct during Osun election

Ahead of Saturday’s Governorship election in Osun State, the Police Service Commission (PSC) has dispatched a team of staff monitors to the 30 Local Government Areas of the state to monitor the conduct of police officers during the exercise.

This was obtained in a statement made available to newsmen Anuja on Thursday by the Spokesperson of the Commission, Mr Ikechukwu Ani.

According to the statement, “the commission will also be at the situation room of the civil society organizations and the security control room at the Police State Command Headquarters in Osogbo, capital of Osun State.”

It explained that the first batch of the commission’s delegation arrived in the state on Tuesday while the second batch was being expected in the various Local Government Areas by Thursday.

The statement further added that the Chairman of the commission, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police, urged Police personnel involved in the security of the election to beat the record set during the recently held Ekiti Governorship election that was widely adjudged to be free and fair.

According to the statement, Smith called for greater commitment from the Police so that the election would signpost a bright future for election policing especially as the nation counts down to the 2023 general elections.

He advised the staff of the commission to strive to also maintain a high level of commitment, adding that the commission would not hesitate to punish any staff found wanting during the national assignment.

According to the statement, “the Police Officers he admonished, should work professionally and avoid all partisan tendencies during the elections

“The commission has already released dedicated telephone numbers for interested Nigerians to call to complain of any infraction or commend exemplary conduct of Police Officers during the election. The numbers are 08055606514; 08033345362; 07037158656.”