Single faith ticket: Don’t judge people on religious beliefs, Emami tells electorate

As criticisms continued to trail the Bola Ahmed Tinubu/ Kashim Shettima ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a chieftain of the party in Warri, Delta State, Chief Delta State, Chief Ayirimi Emami, has cautioned Nigerians against the narrative of Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Emami gave the admonition, on Thursday, while inspecting the progress of work at his APC pressure group campaign office in Warri, meant for the actualisation of Tinubu/Shettima Presidency and Omo – Agege/Osanebi Governorship ticket.

He noted that what should be paramount in the minds of the electorate is the capacity and integrity of presidential candidates and their running mates that will be seeking their votes in the 2023 general elections.

The APC chieftains who warned against the narrative which he maintained could promote segregation as against love and brotherhood which the two predominant religions seek to propagate, further argued that politicians speaking against the Tinubu-Shettima ticket are “deploying ethnoreligious trick to fester their selfish political nest.”

He said: “Competence, which the Bola Ahmed Tinubu/ Kashim Shettima ticket, represents, is what Nigeria needs from 2023, not the propagation of narratives that are inimical to attaining reasonable peace and development in the country.”

“Is it Muslim – Muslim ticket that has made Warri, Sapele, Koko and Burutu Ports not to be functional all these years? Or is it religious sentiment that has prevented the Ministry of Niger Delta, Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC), Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, (DESOPADEC and other relevant government Ministry, Department and Agencies, (MDAs) from executing critical infrastructures such as Koko – Ogheye Road, Omadino – Escravos Road, shore protection and land reclamation projects across the oil and gas coastal communities in the Niger Delta, particularly in Delta State?

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“Or was it the Muslim-Muslim ticket that led to the wasteful abandonment of the multi-billion naira Gas Revolution Industrial Park, (GRIP) project at Ogidigben in Ugborodo, Warri South-West Local Government Area? Need not remind anyone of several other critical infrastructural projects in the Warri Kingdom and other parts of the Niger Delta that have suffered neglect in the past, whilst we had Presidents, Vice Presidents, Ministers and heads of relevant MDAs that professed Christianity. The point is, let’s start judging people by what they can do, not based on their religious beliefs.

“I can boldly tell whoever cares to listen that His Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has promised me that he will fix government-owned refineries, ensure the take-off of modular refineries in the riverine areas and other parts of the country, make Warri and other ports in Delta State fully functional, promptly address issues of land reclamation and protection in our coastal communities and restart the GRIP project at Ogidigben, among other vital projects, necessary for the socio-economic rival of the Niger Delta, including its visible urban renewal, if elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria next year, so as to bring our area up-to-speed with its contemporaries across the country and beyond.”

Shettima: Muslim-Christian Ticket Should Have Been Considered By APC, Tinubu — Afenifere

Single faith ticket: Don’t judge people on religious beliefs, Emami tells electorate