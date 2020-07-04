Problems with my teeth

I have been having pains and bleeding from my teeth for the past few weeks. The road side Chemist whom I consulted told me I have teeth infection which the Yorubas call ‘akokoro’. He therefore gave me some drugs including ‘Touch and Go’ which I used. Unfortunately, the pains have persisted and my right jaw is now swollen. Kindly advise me on what next to do.

Lamidi (by SMS)

It is obvious that your resort to self -medication for your teeth problem has not been of any help to you. It has even compounded your problems. In addition, your swollen jaw has already confirmed that you have a serious dental problem which requires an urgent visit to the Dentist.

