Private varsity slashes tuition by 50% for prospective students

As part of its efforts to boost access to quality education in the country, Mudiame University Irrua (MUI) has announced a 50 per cent tuition reduction and instalment service to prospective students.

It said this is accompanied with an Employment Guarantee Policy, where all first-class graduates in the school are offered automatic employment and possible exchange programmes to universities abroad.

The school in a press release signed by its Chancellor, Prof Sunny Eromosele Eboh, and made available to Tribune Online, on Tuesday, in Abuja, said payment of tuition fees would be allowed in instalments to assuage the impacts of the prevailing economic challenges in the country.

He said all applicants who are indigenes of the Esan area of Edo would enjoy scholarships that will see them pay only 50 per cent of their tuition fees.

Eboh added that all Edo citizens would also be offered 30 per cent scholarship while Niger Delta indigenes would enjoy 20 per cent of their tuition fees.

He noted that the development is with immediate effect, especially for prospective students who are seeking admission into degree programmes for the 2022/2023 academic year.

