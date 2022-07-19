Agboola hails Makinde’s choice of Bayo Lawal as deputy governor

Chairman, Oyo State Governor’s Advisory Council, Senator Hosea Ayoola Agboola, has thanked the governor of Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde, for picking Mr Bayo Lawal from Kishi in Oke-Ogun area of the state as the new deputy governor.

The development followed Rauf Olaniyan’s removal as deputy governor by the state House of Assembly in the early hours of Monday.

Consequently, Bayo Lawal was ratified by the Assembly as the new deputy governor and subsequently sworn in by the Chief Judge, Justice Muntar Abimbola.

Describing the new deputy governor as a great politician, Senator Agboola, popularly called Alleluyah said Mr Lawal would support all the laudable programmes of the governor for the people of Oyo State to enjoy more dividends of democracy under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) beyond 2023.

Agboola, who is also from Oke-Ogun area of the state counselled the new deputy governor to justify the confidence reposed in him by the governor and work towards the success of the PDP in the 2023 election and beyond.

Alleluyah said Governor Makinde deserves the support of all and sundry because of his unprecedented achievements in all facets of life within the last three years that the administration came on board.

Senator Agboola then prayed for the success of Governor Makinde, the new deputy governor and indeed the PDP at all levels as the 2023 elections get underway.

