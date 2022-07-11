(PHOTONEWS): Wike’s son bags Law degree from Exeter University, United Kingdom

Son of the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, Jordan Nyesom-Wike, has graduated with a Second Class Upper Division in Law at the University of Exeter, United Kingdom.

The excited parents of the graduand and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State attended the graduation ceremony.

PIC1: Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Nyesom Wike of Rivers State; Jasmine Nyesom Wike (daughter), Jordan Nyesom-Wike (graduand) and Justice Eberechi Nyesom-Wike (mother), at the event in United Kingdom.

PIC2: Governor Wike; Jasmine; Jordan Nyesom-Wike and Justice Eberechi Nyesom-Wike at the event.