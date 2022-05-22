Presidency not for sale, but for people capable of addressing Nigeria’s problems ― Akpabio

The former governor of Akwa Ibom and presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Godswill Akpabio, has said that the party’s presidential ticket is not for sale, tasking delegates to elect an aspirant who has the pedigree and is capable of addressing insecurity and socio-economic problems facing the country.

This was just as Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, described Akpabio as a detribalised person whose immense contributions will work for him during the convention of the party.

Mr Akpabio called on the Kano APC delegates to ask whosoever comes to seek their votes if he actually believes in a Nigeria.

He made the call while addressing the Kano APC Delegates on Sunday, saying he is not desperate to become the next president of the country but desperate to contribute his quota to move the country to a greater height.

Apkabio declared that he would not mention names but he actually believes in a Nigeria as against some aspirants who reveal the contrary.

He described himself as a truly detribalised Nigerian that is always working for the progress and development of the country.





He said: “I have given free education while a governor to both indigenes and non-indigenes of Akwa Ibom. The people of Kano have benefited from this.

“Even as a Christian, I have sponsored no fewer than 5,800 Muslims to pilgrimage to Mecca and even those closely working with me are from the North, I don’t discriminate in terms of religion and tribe. I have built Churches and Mosques.

“I am a true Nigerian that believes in the Nigerian project as against some of those who go about asking for votes, I don’t want to mention names. But if anybody comes to ask for your votes, you should ask him if he believes in Nigeria.

“I assure you that I will run an all-inclusive government when I become president. I will tackle the problem of insecurity in the same way I did in the South-South which is now the most peaceful region in Nigeria. I will engage the stakeholders,” he stated.

While promising to better the Nigerian economy through agriculture and stabilize the Naira, he praised his host for the infrastructure he had put in place.

He said he has been to countries like South Africa and Egypt and had been a governor before but has not seen such infrastructure as he has seen in Kano.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Ganduje said whoever says he wants to be a president should have good antecedents and we know Akpabio has it.

According to him, “I have worked with Mr Akpabio at a different level of administration. I know his capabilities when it comes to carrying people along and I know that Akpabio took Akwa Ibom to the next level in terms of socio-economic development.”