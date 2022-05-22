Osun 2022: I’m not for ‘fire for fire’ politics, says Oyetola

Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has said he was not ready to engage in “fire for fire politics” that some politicians have already declared ahead of the forthcoming July 16 governorship election in the state.

Oyetola said that the desperation of some politicians in their campaign to engage in do-or-die politics was not in his character.

He said decency should be the watchword in political space rather than the use of inciting words that can lead to unrest.

The governor said this during an engagement programme with members of the Osun Chapter of the Young Farmers Association of Nigeria, on Sunday, in Osogbo.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, the governor said that he would rather engage in issue-based discussions regarding his achievements and prospects ahead, and will not involve in campaign of calumny.

Oyetola further said that the continuation of the various developmental projects he had embarked on since the inception of his administration was the reason for his re-election campaign.





He also opined that only those who lacked basic knowledge of governance would always see the election as a thug of war.

Oyetola, however, said that he was optimistic about winning the election, and called for a free and fair poll.

Oyetola, who noted that his achievements in all sectors of the state economy would speak for him and ensure his re-election, stressed that the masses were also behind him.

The governor said as part of his commitment to youth engagement his administration has started a process of enrolling 30,000 vulnerable youths into the Health Insurance Scheme (OHIS).

He also said that the government had kick-started massive recruitment of youths into Osun Youth Employment Scheme, popularly called (O’YES).

The governor said the recruitment was part of the government’s efforts to maximise the potential embedded in the youths, for them to contribute their quota to the growth and development of the state.

Oyetola also said that the recently flagged off of N 3.2 billion road rehabilitation in Osogbo, Olorunda, Irepodun/Orolu Federal Constituency and Egbedore Local Government as part of his pledge to deliver a good road network across the state to unleash socio-economic development.

The governor, who also noted that he had been prioritising workers’ and pensioners’ welfare, said that he ensures they get their salaries and stipends as at and when due.

“We ensure payment of gratuity and pensions regularly because we believe that our pensioners deserve to receive their dues after labouring so hard to build our state.

“We will continue to release funds regularly to take care of the pensions and gratuities, This is my pact with our senior citizens,” he said.

Oyetola, who commended the young farmers for their involvement in farming, described youth as the most productive, efficient and energetic segment of the population.

He said his administration has invested tremendously in them as part of efforts to build a virile, sustainable economy and ensure all-around growth and development.

He said his administration had been engaging youths productively as loans ranging from N500,000 to N 2.5 million were facilitated for 4,650 of them and that efforts were on to increase the number of the beneficiaries.

The governor said his administration would continue to encourage young men and women to go into farming and ensure they get patronage.

The governor, however, appealed to all registered voters to get their Permanent Voter Cards and support his re-election for the good work to continue.

Chairman of the association, Prince Oyekunle Laide, hailed the governor for his monumental achievements in the area of infrastructure, health, education and empowerment.

Oyekunle then promised that his association would support the governor’s re-election.

