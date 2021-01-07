Power generation hits 5,552MWs all-time peak

The power sector has recorded an all-time power generation of 5,552.80MWs, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Thursday said.

It said the latest figure which was recorded on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, was successfully transmitted.

The Company announced this in a statement issued by the General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah.

It explained that the latest all-time peak transmitted, surpasses the last peak generation of 5,520.40MW which was also effectively transmitted by TCN on October 30th2020 by 32.40MW.

“The new peak is an indication of the gradual but consistent growth in the capability of the power sector under the present administration.

“With the capacity to transmit 8,100MW, TCN successfully transmitted the enhanced peak through the nation’s grid at a frequency of 50.08Hz,” the statement read.

The Acting Managing Director(MD), Engr Sule Abdulaziz, according to the statement, also urged all sector players to work together to ensure sustained improvement in the power sector.

TCN he said has continued to build more substations as well as install additional transformers in various substations nationwide.

“It is also restringing old transmission lines to further increase their capacity to transmit more bulk electricity for Discos nationwide,” he added.

