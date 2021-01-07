Gunmen abduct traveller, kill victim’s driver in Ondo

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Thursday abducted a traveller along Isua-Akoko in Akoko South East Local Government Area of Ondo State, killing the driver of the victim.

The driver of the victim was found in his own pool of blood inside the car as he was said to have been shot dead by the armed kidnappers.

A source in the community said the driver was killed while trying to escape from the scene to avoid being kidnapped by the hoodlums.

He explained that it was obvious that the owner of the vehicle was suspected to have been kidnapped by the gunmen and dragged into the bush.

Confirming the abduction, the Area Commander in Ikare Akoko, Mr Razak Rauf, said police from area had been drafted to the area to comb the forest in order to rescue the victim.

He said the police from the state would get to the root of the incident and bring the perpetrators to book.

Rauf said the remains of the late driver had been deposited at the mortuary of the State Specialist Hospital in Ikare Akoko.

The Chief Medical Director of Ikare State Specialist Hospital, Dr Ayodele Ogunlade, also confirmed that police from the area brought a corpse to the hospital.

