Two persons allegedly shot dead as Amotekun operatives clash with youths in Ibarapa community

Two 20-year-old youths from Obada community of Ibarapa North local government area of Oyo State were, on Wednesday, shot dead during a clash with members of the State Security Network otherwise known as Amotekun Security Corps, Nigerian Tribune authoritatively gathered.

Credible sources informed our correspondent that the incident occurred when the Amotekun operatives were patrolling Tapa community around 10.30 pm.

According to one of the sources, who pleaded anonymity, the Amotekun operatives in Ibarapa North local government were on patrol at Tapa and “while attempting to prevent boys of Obada area from holding a carnival a fight broke up between them.”

He added that Amotekun operatives started firing indiscriminately and in the ensuing melee, their bullets hit about five boys at different locations, leading to the death of two young boys.

The victims are one Razak Odugbemi (20yrs) of Olukotun compound, Tapa whose parent claimed was at the veranda of their house when the bullets hit him.

The second victim was a 20-year-old Lekan Ogunlade both of whom were confirmed dead at General hospital, Ayete, while three others have been transferred to the various hospital at Igboora after sustaining various degrees of injuries.

Our men responded to gunshots from the youth ― Amotekun Commandant

Speaking on the incident, the Commandant of Amotekun Security Corps in Oyo State, Colonel Olayinka Olayanju (rtd) confirmed the incident, saying personnel of the security outfit responded to gunshots fired at them by the boys.

He said “I am just coming back to Ibadan from Ibarapa North local government. I visited the scene of the incident. The preliminary investigation revealed that some youths were organising carnival in Obada and our men attempted to disperse them. Some of them fired gunshots at our operatives and they responded.

“Two of the youth were shot and have been confirmed dead. That is the situation for now. But, we are still investigating the incident,” Olayanju explained.

We are investigating the cause of the shooting ― Police

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Oyo State Police Command, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi confirmed the incident, but he did not specify the number of persons shot during the incident.

Fadeyi stated that “on the receipt of the incident, the DPO of Ayete moved in to ascertain the immediate and remote cause of the shooting and investigation has commenced and further development will unfold to find answers to the cause of the shooting.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. JUSTICE NWAFOR joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

ICYMI: Nigeria Back Into Recession, Worst Since 1987

Nigeria is back into a recession. This time, it is the worst the country has experienced since 1987…

ICYMI: Salami Panel Wants Magu, Other Policemen In EFCC Removed

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the report of the judicial commission of inquiry on the investigation of Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), headed by Justice Ayo Salami (retd)…