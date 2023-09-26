Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has revealed that he was deceived by the officials of the State Sports Council on the purchase of kits for the athletes representing the state at the ongoing National Youth Games in Asaba Delta state.

The governor had on Sunday recalled the General Manager of the State Sports Council from the competition after the opening ceremony following the poor kits worn by the state contingents to the sports fiesta.

Speaking on Tuesday in Ikere-Ekiti, headquarters of Ikere Local Government Area of the state during the continuation of his stakeholder’s engagement in preparation for the 2024 budget, said that he approved N20 million for the officials to prosecute the games but due to corrupt practices, the kids were poorly kitted.

According to the governor, the officials deceived him by presenting him with quality kits preparatory to the tournament, adding that decisive action would be taken on those involved in the whole arrangements.

Oyebanji said, “what happened was an embarrassment to us as a government and the people of Ekiti State. It occurred just because some people wanted to make money for themselves.

” They came with a proposal of N25 million, and I approved N20 million, but they didn’t procure the kits they were supposed to purchase. As a way of deception, they provided kits for me as the Governor to make it look as if they had done the right thing when they didn’t purchase for those kids who went to represent the state. We also learnt they didn’t get good hotel accommodation for the children.

“How can you take children to Delta and mess up the whole show? if we sack them now, some people will start pleading for them.

“I am saying this because if we want to clean up the system, the Governor and his cabinet alone cannot do it. Help us to plead with those in government to have the fear of God. I was shocked that someone who called himself a father could behave that way. Though, the children are doing well because I had to send a Psychologist to go and speak with them.”

The Governor said the requests he is garnering from the communities and local governments are to get his priority right for prudent and accurate management of the paltry funds accruing to the state.

He cautioned communities engaging in fierce squabbles over the siting of the Federal College of Education in Ekiti not to drag him into a raging crisis between Omuo and Ilawe Ekiti, who have been embroiled in battle over the matter.

How posited that the Federal Government enjoys the exclusive rights to site the Federal College of Education in any town it deems fit, stressing that as Governor, he has no power to manipulate the process in favour of any particular town.

” We have nothing to do with the federal College of Education. It belongs to the federal government and Ekiti people shouldn’t be dragged into it.

“As Ilawe is laying claim to it, Omuo community is laying claim to it, so the way some people are speaking suggested that they are trying to drag me into the crisis, but I won’t be part of it. I know that the Federal Government has the power to sit wherever it likes. But wherever it is sited, either Omuo or Ilawe, it is still Ekiti.

“Olomuo, Oba Noah Omonigbehin and Alawe, Oba Ajibade Alabi are brothers, the two communities should continue to live together in harmony. Nothing should be allowed to divide you. I know and I am confident that this matter will be resolved amicably,” he said.

Oyebanji said his government will flag off the reconstruction of the deplorable Ikere-Igbara Odo road to mark the first year of his administration coming on October 16, 2023, adding that the electrification project and reconnection of Ekiti East back to the national grid will start fully before the end of October 2023.

The Governor expressed confidence in the ability of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reconstruct the Ado-Ikere-Akure road, promising that he will repair Ikere – Emure-Eporo-Emure Ile road up to Ondo State border to serve as an alternative route pending the completion of the road.

He said all the bottlenecks stalling the execution of the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) programme has been removed via robust partnership between the state government and World Bank, assuring that some of these roads will enjoy massive attention in the next dry season.

