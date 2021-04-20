Politicians investing in appointment of VCs for returns in 2023 will be disappointed — FG

Latest News
By Clement Idoko | Abuja 
FG approves governing councils , scholarship Commonwealth scholarship nomination, $20 million to boost education, NIN mandatory for JAMB registration, Number of out-of-school children reduced, low enrolment of students, implementation committee, special salary scale, Teachers, illegal satellite campuses, FG, Schools, , tertiary institutions, Schools reopening, waec, out-of-school children, World Bank, quality education, colleges, academic calendar, education budget, Commonwealth scholars, January 18 schools resumption, schools resumption, FG inaugurates probe panels to, FG over granting of license
Adamu Adamu, Minister of Education

THE Federal Government has attributed the leadership crises rocking some of its universities to external influences and political leaders who sponsor appointments of vice-chancellors with the hope of getting returns. Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, speaking on Monday in Abuja, warned political leaders investing in the appointment of vice-chancellors with the hope of returns in 2023 that they would be disappointed. 

Echono spoke when he represented the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, at the inauguration of new Governing Councils of five federal universities recently dissolved by President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the visitor to the institutions. 

Four of the affected universities have been enmeshed in leadership crises occasioned by conflicts of interest in the selection process of new vice-chancellors for the institutions. 

The affected universities are: University of Lagos; University of Port Harcourt; University of Ibadan, and the Maritime University Okerenkoko. The fifth university, the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ife, has had no council since the expiration of the tenure of the Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi-led Council, some three months ago. 

He said: “One of the challenges which governing councils should tackle in the course of their tenure is the appointment of principal officers. 

“The councils must ensure that proper attention and priority is accorded to relevant university laws and government guidelines in the process of such appointments. Governing councils must ensure that transparency, probity and due process are followed in the selection and appointment processes to ensure the emergence of the best candidates for these positions. 

“We have seen deviations in the recent past in this regard fuelled by growing interest, external influences, including political leaders in the appointment of principal officials in our universities. 

“Permit me to tell those who are investing so much into the appointment of vice-chancellors with the hope of returns in 2023 that they will be disappointed,” he said. 

Meanwhile, Malam Adamu Adamu, in a speech read at the occasion charged a former chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, who is the chairman, governing council of University of Ibadan, to bring fresh life and ensure stability, continuity and rebuild confidence and integrity in the institutions alongside other chairmen of councils. 

Adamu said: “As you are all aware, unnecessary conflicts can affect the smooth running of any institution. Clash of interests, values, actions or directions often ignite conflicts between management and governing councils of tertiary institutions. 

“Efforts should be made by the councils to avoid such conflicts which are capable of undermining the smooth running of our institutions. “The Ministry will not hesitate in recommending the dissolution of any governing council that is engulfed in persistent, unwarranted or self-inflicted crises,” he said. 

Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, who spoke on behalf other members of the five governing councils, said they would contribute their quota in reinvigorating university system in the country.

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Is Where It Is Now Due To Leadership Of Family, Friends, Acquaintances Rather Than Ability To Deliver ― Jonathan

Former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has opined that Nigeria is where it is today because of leadership of family and friends, acquaintances rather than ability and capability to deliver.

I Slept With My 12-Yr-Old Daughter Because My Wife Is No Longer Attractive To Me, Man Tells Police

A 49-year-old man, Ubong Akpan, is now in net of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly having carnal knowledge of his 12-year-old daughter.

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by… 

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo
Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

BUY OR SELL YOUR CAR IN 5 MINUTES WITH 2020CARS.NET CLICK HERE.
YOUR NEW CAR CONNECTS IN NIGERIA.

You might also like
Latest News

Prompt treatment of malaria can prevent kidney disease, failure — Experts

Latest News

Financial autonomy for state judiciary, legislature begins May

Latest News

Financial autonomy: Lawyers denied entry to NASS complex

Latest News

New IGP introduced to Buhari

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More