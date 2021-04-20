Police recover guns, live cartridges, other weapons from cultists in Anambra

Anambra State Police Command says it has recovered one English-made pistol, one locally-made pistol, five live cartridges, among other weapons from cultists in the state.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenganya Tochukwu, who disclosed this in a statement in Awka, on Tuesday, said the recovery, follow the arrest of five suspects in connection with the cult-related incident that occured in the late hours of 18th April 2021 in Awka and its environs.

Tochukwu said the incident resulted in the gruesome murder of two yet-to-be-identified young men at Miracle Junction by Unizik back gate, Ifite Awka.

According to him; On the receipt of the information, Police operatives quickly mobilised to the scene. The hoodlums on sighting the police took to their heels. During the hot chase by police operative, five suspects were arrested and investigations are still ongoing to apprehend other fleeing gang members.

He said in another development, at about 7 pm on 16th of April, 2021, police operatives attached to the anti-cultism unit of the command, arrested three suspects namely: Chinedu Aniegbunam ( aged 23years,), Okoye Tochukwu (aged 17years), and Okechuwu Chijioke (aged 23years): all males.

Some of the exhibits recovered from them include; one English-made pistol, one locally-made pistol, five live cartridges and two motorcycles, among other weapons.

“The suspect was arrested by police operatives on patrol, who flagged down the suspects when they drove in a suspicious manner along Nise-Awka route. They all voluntarily confessed to being members of Payton Confraternity.

The PPRO said all suspects will be charged to court on conclusion of the investigations

Meanwhile, The Commissioner of Police CP Monday Bala Kuryas has reassured the public that the command, under his watch will continue to pursue criminals from all nooks and crannies in the state, and will involve the communities in ensuring the safety of lives and property in the state.

The CP also implored well-meaning members of the public resident in the state to co-operate with the police and report suspicious person(s)or movement(s)to the nearest police station or through the command emergency numbers 112 or call 07039194332 for a prompt response.

