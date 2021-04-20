Lagos embarks on infrastructure upgrade in Lagos Island

As part of efforts to regenerate Lagos Island and its environs, the state government has disclosed plans to reconstruct or upgrade of many roads in the enclave, starting with 2.2 kilometre Adeniji Adele road and 1.069 Tapa/ Oke Popo streets.

Disclosing this during the stakeholders meeting with the residents, Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, said the state government would upgrade 56 roads and reconstruct drains, street lightings, Massey Children Hospital as part of the ongoing Action Area Plan to reconstruct/upgrade roads and other infrastructure in the state.

The event was organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure.

Adeyoye added that the infrastructure renewal/upgrade in the state began about 20 months ago, but that the Lagos Island Area North Action Plan, to upgrade infrastructure and tame flooding on the axis, started six months ago.

She explained that the urban renewal and roads upgrade by the state government cuts across board.

“So it is not as if we are focused on one local government or one senatorial district,” she said, announcing that it is for Lagos Island to benefit.

“It is my joy and privilege to announce to you that this is the time for Lagos Island; this is the time for Lagos Central,” she said.

Adeyoye explained that the reconstruction/upgrade of the 2.2km Adeniji Adele road and the 1.069km Tapa street were part of strategic roads being considered first on the basis that they provided access to the new Massey Children Hospital under construction.

“The plans that we have for Lagos Island roads are grandiose but they start in one day, no government can finish it all; we will take it in steps and in layers.

«We will try to regenerate this place, so that is why it is called the Lagos Area North Action Plan, and we will start with the roads, the hospitals and then others.

According to the special adviser on works and infrastructure, 17 roads, which were constructed about 17 years ago in Lagos Island Central Business District have all failed.

She attributed their failures to the fact that residents turned the drainage outfalls to refuse disposal points, thereby compounding flooding and quick roads› degeneration.

Adeyoye said the degradation caused a lot of hardship for road users, hence the choice of Julius Berger, who constructed the initial network of roads, to handle the project.

She appealed to residents to stop blocking drains and canals with refuse to avert heavy flooding and bad roads on the Lagos Island. She said most of the bad roads on Lagos Island were drainage-induced problems, adding that good roads needed free drains

She also urged stakeholders to see the project as theirs and take ownership .The special adviser allayed fear of residents as regards the demolition of houses on the roads› alignments, saying it will be minimal.

She said interlocking stones with upgraded thickness would be used for the projects to ensure durability.

Permanent Secretary, Office of Infrastructure, Mr Rotimi Thomas, said the three roads were strategic to the economic growth of the area. Thomas said the project would create jobs, solve perennial flooding and gridlock on the axis and improve connectivity.

Giving a brief, Project Director, Lagos State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Mr Tokunbo Ajanaku, said the network of roads was part of government’s efforts to sustain the greatness of Lagos Island.

He explained the interconnectivity of Adeniji Adele road and Oke Polo/Tata streets to other roads on the axis. Official of Julius Berger, contractors to the project, Mr Gbenga Osunlana, promised that the firm would deliver quality roads.

