Saraki’s ally dumps PDP for ADC in Kwara

Biola Azeez
PDP-ADC logo, Saraki’s ally dumps PDP

Professor Mohammed Yisa Gana, the immediate past Nigeria’s Ambassador to Japan and one of political allies of the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Bukola Saraki, has resigned his membership of the PDP in Kwara state

In his letter of resignation issued in Ilorin on Thursday and sent to the chairman of the PDP in Kpada ward II in the Patigi local government area of the state, Professor Gana, Saraki’s ally announced his defection into the African Democratic Congress (ADC) with immediate effect.

The letter, which was also copied to the PDP chairman in the Patigi local government, the state chairman of the PDP, Hon. Babatunde Mohammed, was also copied to the PDP leader and former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki.

“Please be informed that, effective from today, July 16, 2025, I wish to resign my membership from the PDP.

“The decision to resign my membership did not come easy for me especially considering the opportunities the party had provided me to represent my local government, state and Nigeria at different levels for which I am grateful.

“However, it has become pertinent to move forward to seek greater progress for my constituencies and Nigeria at large.

“As I leave the PDP, I am stepping into African Democratic Congress (ADC) as my new party.

“I wish the party, PDP all the best going forward”.

 

