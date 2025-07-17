Buhari’s mockers will be buried like stray dogs, forgotten by all — Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has condemned those mocking the late President Muhammadu Buhari, saying they will “die and be buried like stray dogs with few to remember or mourn them.

In a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, he lashed out at critics who have taken to social media to ridicule Buhari in death, warning that their actions are shameful and will not go unpunished.

Fani-Kayode described Buhari’s mockers as troublemakers and street thugs, saying their disrespect for the dead shows they have lost all sense of decency.

He wrote, “The sordid and disrespectful things that a malevolent horde of miscreants and malodrous street urchins are posting in the media about the passing of @MBuhari makes the stomach turn.

“Whether you loved or hated him, supported or opposed him, reverred or despised him or were simply indifferent to the late President one thing is clear: to make mockery of him in death is unacceptable.

“It is shameful and despicable to make jest of anyone for dying or to dance on that persons grave no matter who he is and no matter what the circumstances are.

Fani-Kayode stressed that only God can judge the dead and urged Nigerians to show restraint and empathy, especially to the bereaved family.

He continued, “God alone will judge us after passing and reward or condemn us for our deeds or misdeeds accordingly: it is not for man to do so.

“It appears that some of those amongst us have lost all sense of decency and have forgotten that the departed have families, friends and loved ones who are going through pain and attempting to bear their loss with dignity.

Citing a biblical example, he referenced how King David mourned Saul his tormentor and enemy upon his death, refusing to rejoice over his fall.

He added, “David did not mock King Saul, his greatest enemy, adversary, persecutor and source of torment when he died but instead he treated him with compassion and respect and he eulogised and mourned him.

“He even slew the man that killed him saying that, no matter what his shortcomings may have been, Saul was still a man that had been anointed King by God and he would therefore never seek to harm him or mock him in death.

Fani-Kayode urged Buhari’s mockers o reflect on their lives, insisting that their mockery reflects more about their character than it does about the late leader.

He wrote, “May I remind those that are celebrating the demise and passing of President Buhari that death comes to us all. It is only a matter of time.

“I urge them to pray hard that they have the long life that he enjoyed, that they are as widely celebrated as he has been in death and that they establish as great a legacy as he did before they go to the grave.

“Those trolling his memory today will die and be buried like stray dogs with few to remember or mourn them.

“I urge them to ponder on that. Their hate will lead them to destruction and send them to hell.

He warned that mocking Buhari’s memory will not diminish his legacy, saying the former president had “run his course,” “fought a good fight,” and remained “loved by millions.”

“More importantly their mockery takes NOTHING from President Buhari.

“He has run his course, he has fought a good fight, he has established a great legacy, he is loved by millions and he has gone to meet his maker.

“I wonder what they have done or managed to achieve in their unabashedly mediocre and thoroughly uneventful lives other than troll others on social media and prove to the world how ill-mannered and ill-bred they are?” he concluded.

