Police wait for DNA tests after SA rape outrage

More than 80 suspects have appeared in a South African court following the gang rape of eight women who were attacked while filming a music video last Thursday.

The victims described how they were accosted by gun-wielding men wearing balaclava masks and blankets, who took turns raping them before robbing them of their belongings.

All the suspects are undocumented immigrants and have been charged with contravening the country’s immigration laws.

DNA tests will determine if any of them will face rape charges.

The vicious attack on the women near a disused mine in Krugersdorp has sent shockwaves across South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa called it the “ugly and dark side of society”, and said the magnitude of the problem meant it would no longer be possible to avoid the responsibility for reporting sexual offences.

South Africa’s rape conviction rate is low, and civil society groups and opposition political parties have accused the country’s justice system of failing victims.

The suspects who were arrested and appeared in court on Monday belong to a gang of illegal miners, but they haven’t been officially charged for raping the women aged between 19 and 35.

Police say they must wait for DNA tests to be concluded.

