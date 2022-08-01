NDLEA continues investigations on VGC Meth Lab

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has continued its Investigations on the discovery of a Meth Laboratory in the highbrow Victoria Garden City in Lagos.

The spokesperson of the anti-drug agency, Femi Babafemi confirmed the discovery of the lab in the estate to the Nigerian Tribune and added that the details of the discovery would be made available on (Tuesday)

The meth lab is believed to have contaminated the boreholes, water supply and plants within 500 metres away from K -5A/ 2 Road 14, where the laboratory is situated.

The General Manager of the estate management office,(VGCPORA), Yusuff Morufat in a memo to all residents of the estate condemned the production of illicit drugs in the estate and enjoined them to cooperate with the NDLEA.

The estate manager also said that the people in charge of the illicit drug production are using some domestic employers to distribute the drug to the community.

According to the estate management, two persons, a man and his wife, Mr and Mrs Emeka Nzewi, who are tenants in the building, situated at K – 54/ 2 have been arrested alongside other accomplices

The said suspect (Emeka Nzewi) was said to have been on the wanted list of the NDLEA since 2017 and the owner of the house reportedly did not do a background check on him, before kitting out the property to him.

The estate management however assured us that it would work with the NDLEA to test the water supply to properties around the area.

Femi Babafemi, while reacting to the discovery on Monday said ” It’s still an ongoing operation. Details will be available tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, residents of the estate stated that they drink water from the estate water supply and that there are no traces of contamination in the water

One of the residents, who identified himself simply as ‘Agbaje,’ told Nigerian Tribune that he heard about the incident, but that he won’t talk much about it because he wasn’t the right person to speak about it.

He declined when asked to assist with the contact of one of the executives of the residents ‘association.

On the issue of water contamination in the VGC, he said it was not possible, saying it was. just mere propaganda.

According to him, there was no single borehole in the estate, pointing out that all residents are connected to the central water system in the neighbourhood.





“I still drink water in my house this morning. Other residents did also. We drink from the same source. There’s no contamination anywhere. The issue about water contamination is just mere propaganda,” he said.

Another resident, Mrs Olowu, said she heard about the rumour, but that the neighbourhood is peaceful.

