Illicit drugs: Customs vow to enforce 100% examination of cargoes

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Monday, concluded the destruction of pharmaceutical drugs concealed in 48 containers in Epe area of Lagos. This is even as the Service vowed to continue to enforce 100 per cent examination of cargoes at the ports.

Addressing journalists on Monday after the conclusion of the exercise in Epe, the ACG, Enforcement, Inspection and Investigation, Usman Dankingari explained that the exercise which started last Thursday was a huge success.

According to ACG Dankingari, “Whatever has a beginning must have an end. The weather has been on our side. The destruction exercise has been a success.

“When compared to what we get at other dump sites, this is a very good outing. You can see that here, the menace of scavengers is controlled unlike what we get when we use other dump sites. I cannot say it is excellent but it is very good compared to what we get at other dump sites.”

On the Service advice to importers of illicit drugs, ACG Dankingari stated “In as much as some bad elements of the society won’t stop bringing illicit drugs into the country, we won’t stop impounding them and subjecting them to destruction.

“All the 48 containers of seized pharmaceutical drugs came from the seaports and they were intercepted through physical examination of cargoes. So, this is an indication that 100 per cent physical examination of cargoes will remain. This will erase any doubt once a container is suspected.

“Once the importers know that suspicious cargoes will be subjected to 100 per cent physical examination and that the level of compromise by our officers is minimal, they will think twice before bringing in shipments of illicit drugs into the country.”

Recall that the destruction exercise began on Thursday when eight containers were offloaded and all its contents set ablaze at the LAWMA Destruction Site in Epe, Lagos State.

As of Monday eight containers were offloaded and set ablaze by a joint team of Customs and NAFDAC officials.

