Police smash armed robbery gang, arrest two

Metro
By Johnkennedy Uzoma, Owerri
The Tactical Team of Imo State Police Command has smashed an armed robbery gang and arrested two suspected members of the syndicate.

In a statement issued on Monday by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Michael Abattam, the tactical team arrested the suspects during their aggressive stop and search operation along Owerri/Onitsha road, before Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) office, Imo State.

The PPRO said that the team had flagged down a Toyota Corolla car with registration number JJJ 767 AT and the driver, pretending to stop veered off the road into the bush, the three occupants swiftly opened the doors, jumped out and took to their heels.

The command’s spokesman said that the suspects were given a hot chase by the gallant Police Operatives who after a reasonable distance in the bush, were able to arrest two of the suspects which include a 30-yr-old Felix Edem Ekanem of 67 IBB Way, Calabar, Cross River State and Daniel Bassey Edet aged 35 years of Ididem Ebiono LGA, Akwa Ibom State.

Abattam said that in the course of interrogation, the suspects revealed that they robbed the car at gunpoint from its owner in Calabar and were heading to Anambra State to sell it.

They also claimed to be operating in the Calabar metropolis and mentioned the names of other members of their syndicate including the buyer in Anambra State.

According to him, the investigation is in progress and efforts are in top gear to arrest other members of the syndicate.

He said that the command has appealed to all and sundry to assist the police and other security agencies with credible information and to report any suspicious activities observed in their community to the nearest police station or call the command’s emergency numbers.

 

