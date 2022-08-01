2023 presidency: Anambra elders begin grassroots mobilization for Peter Obi

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a group, Anaocha Stakeholders, mostly elders from Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, has disclosed that plans are being concluded to begin a victory grassroots mobilisation and campaign for the Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi and other candidates of the party in Anambra State.

The elders vow that they will do everything political and spiritually possible to ensure that their son, Obi, the Senatorial candidate of Anambra Central Senatorial District, and Senator Victor Umeh, the party candidate for Anaocha 1 State Constituency, Hon. Nkechi Ogbuefi

and others contesting under the LP platform in the state emerge victorious in the next year’s elections.

The group explained that with Obi’s proven track record and his wide social-economic connections, it was important for someone of Obi’s calibre, who is committed to addressing the current ugly situation confronting the country, to take the mantle of leadership from President Mohammadu Buhari in 2023 general election.

The group’s National Convener, Chief Ugochukwu Orji, said that with Peter Obi’s unique leadership qualities, it was important for members of the group to take to streets, market squares, Worshipping Centers, village squares, LGAs Headquarters and states across the country in sensitising and educating Nigerians on why the likes of the former Anambra State Governor, Mr Obi, deserves to rule Nigeria.

According to him, we would be working across the 181 communities in the state, to garner support for Obi’s Presidential victory and ensure Nigerians see the reasons why he deserves to rule the country.

Chief Orji, announced that members of the group cut across political parties.

Senator Umeh who was also at the meeting and spoke, said those speculating that the LP Presidential Candidate, Mr Obi’s structure for the election ends only on social media, are even helping to protect the party and its candidate there more for a landslide victory.

According to him, at the moment no political party in Nigeria has the kind of structure the LP have for the election. Nigerians, especially, the youths irrespective of Ethnic, Political and Religion affiliations, are all out to vote for Mr Obi as the next President of Nigeria.

Umeh urged the group not to allow any selfish politicians to influence them with any kind of gesture that would create division among them.

In her brief speech, Hon. Nkechi Ogbuefi informed the elders that she is vying for the position to assist the party’s Presidential Candidate, Mr Obi, to rescue the country from incompetence, poverty, insecurity, unemployment and hunger. And to bring the most needed dividends of democracy to her Constituents.

The meeting which was held at Golden Tulip hotel Agulu, over the weekend, has Chieftains of all political parties, including Chief Ben Obi (Igwe APGA), in attendance.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that donations of some funds were made for the success of the Labour Party in next year’s elections.

