Police release 14 arrested #EndSARS protesters in Delta

Fourteen arrested #EndSARS protesters in Ughelli, Delta State, have been released by the Delta State Police Command.

The 14 #EndSARS protesters were arrested in connection with the killing of a Police Corporal Stanley Etaga with some civilians sustaining injuries in Ughelli, Delta State.

A Police Sergeant, Patrick Okuone, attached to the Eagle Net Squad of the State Police Command also reportedly sustained injuries, just as a police patrol vehicle was vandalised.

The arrested protesters were released, on Thursday, following the intervention of Delta Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

The protesters were arrested following the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, over the killing of the policeman whose service rifle was also allegedly stolen by hoodlums who hijacked the protest.

Upon their arrest, the protesters were on Monday arraigned before a Magistrate Court in the town in suit number MU/193C/2020.

Six of the accused persons were arraigned on a one-count charge of breach of the peace by constituting themselves as nuisance.

The six persons were Precious Mudiaga, Onome Ovie, Ovie Brume, Umukoro Joshua, Duku Evans and Oroghodo Friday.

The other eight were arraigned on a five-count charge bordering on felony and murder in suit number MU/194C/2020.

The eight accused persons included Iboyi Emmanuel, Umukoro Rukevwe, German Oghenekevwe, Moses Eduwekon, Oke John, Ogbonna David, Prosper John and Akpovwigho Eloho.

Prosecutor, Brenda Ejelonu had told the court that the offences against the 14 accused persons contravened different sections of the Criminal Code Cap C21, Vol 1 Laws of Delta State of Nigeria.

The presiding Magistrate, E.A. Odjugo thereafter adjourned the case to October 29 for mentioning after granting the first six defendants bail in the sum of N50,000 each with one surety in like sum.

The court had, however, ordered the other eight to be remanded at the Federal Custodial Center in Sapele where they would be quarantined for 14 days before being transferred to the Warri Correctional Centre, pending advice by the Department of Public Prosecution.

