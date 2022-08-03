Police kill wanted gunman in Delta

By Alphonsus Agborh - Asaba
A suspect identified as Japhet (surname unknown), who has been on the Delta State Police Command’s wanted list for involvement in numerous attacks on Police personnel and killing of innocent persons has been shot dead.

His gang had on Tuesday attacked operatives on surveillance patrol along 74 areas of Anwai-Illah road in the Oshimili South council area who engaged the marauders in a serious gun battle.

According to a statement from the state police public relations officer DSP Bright Edafe on Wednesday, the suspect sustained gunshot injuries and was taken to the hospital where he gave up the ghost.

One locally fabricated beretta pistol with two 9mm live ammunition and one Qlink motorcycle with registration number WKP 270 QW abandoned by the other gang members were recovered.

The statement further said the police in response to a distressed call, have arrested a man for threatening customers at Dominion hotel’s & suit in Umunede with a gun and sending them away hereby constituting a nuisance.

Upon sighting the Police, the suspect Precious Azuka took to his heels but was chased was arrested.

One locally made cut-to-size gun was recovered from him. An investigation is ongoing.

