11 reasons you should take a break from social media

You need a break from social media sometimes, but how do you identify that you need a break? Social media has found its way into every part of life that you can think of – positively and negatively. However, the negative impact seems to have overshadowed the positive.

If you don’t meticulously put social media to use, it might throw you off balance and break you.

You could get so carried away by the use of social media that you’ll start getting comfortable with the things that you would normally avoid or investigate. In this article, you will find the reasons you should take a break from social media.

There are people who think that they cannot survive if they decide to take a break from social media. A break from social media could be for a few hours, days, weeks, or months.

Why should you take a break?

1. You are losing touch with your boundaries

You might want to take a break from social media if you notice that you are losing touch with your boundaries. Your boundaries should not be compromised at the expense of your mental health.

Not being strong about your boundaries like you used to can only mean that you are letting your guard down.

2. An unhealthy addiction

This is one of the signs from the universe to you that you need to take a break from social media. When you can’t seem to do anything important and productive all because of your addiction to social media.

Addiction could stem from the fear of missing out on happenings on social media, which could evolve into an unhealthy part of your life that seems inseparable from you.

3. Second-guessing your abilities

It’s more like second-guessing your identity. Information does not leave you the same, whether it is good or bad. And social media houses a lot of those; both good and bad. When you catch yourself second-guessing your abilities because of one post from someone whose posts make you cringe or feel less of yourself; or thoughts from someone whose belief system completely differs from yours, then you should consider taking a break from social media.

If constantly feeding your eyes and ears on information or engaging a person’s content leaves you hanging and confused, then you have a choice to make.





4. Feeling undue pressure to do things

You should take a break from social media if you constantly feel the need to show up or say something that is illogical or shouldn’t matter; especially if it’s something that makes you uncomfortable, but you feel the need to sound cool.

5. The temptation to compete

If you find yourself spending money that you don’t have, or forcefully speaking in a manner that you are not familiar with; or you lie about your status just to measure up to the standards of the seemingly affluent on social media; then you need a break from social media

6. Trying to conform to the image of someone’s lifestyle that you’re quite familiar with already

Not everything you see on social media is true, and you’ll be harming yourself and your potential by trying to conform to the image of the content that you engage.

7. A distorted mentality about basic information

You should take a break from social media if you’re beginning to have a distorted mentality about basic things like your career, relationship, romance, friendship, and general life happenings.

Remember that the knowledge of basic facts that are deep-seated in your subconscious would rub off on your actions and affect how you interact with people.

8. Comparison

Constantly comparing your life with information that you come across on the media; your body, financial status, relationship, career opportunities, approach to opportunities and other things. Also, you are beginning to set your life according to the patterns of many people you look up to, and you beat yourself up for not showing up like them or not seeing the kind of results that these people appear to have.

9. Depression as a result of cyber-bullying

You might also want to take a break from social media if you’ve been bullied on the internet and you know that you’re not in a good place. Take a break in order to breathe outside the media, and get your acts together.

It’s better so you don’t do things that are uncalled for in anger. Remember, the internet doesn’t forget.

10. You are constantly getting annoyed and frustrated about people’s lifestyle and other information that you have access to

11. You are not getting enough sleep

According to Nat Took, a writer, these are some of the ways that social media can ruin your sleep routine.

You hide under the guise of briefly looking up something online, and end up spending hours online. The blue light that your screen emits could keep you awake. Note that blue lights are known for being able to keep you awake. Notifications could disturb your sleep. You’re asleep, then you hear a beep, and that ends your time in bed. The fear of missing out could constantly keep you in your toes for no reason. More like keeping you anxious.

In conclusion, the struggle on social media is endless. It is expanding really fast, and taking a break from social media wouldn’t hurt you.

