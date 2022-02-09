Police confiscate over 2,000 logs in Edo

Edo State Government’s bid to rid the state of illegal loggers got a boost on Wednesday as the Edo State Police Command confiscated over 2000 logs at the Gelegele Seaport in the state.

Speaking at the sea port on Wednesday, the spokesman for the Command, SP Bello Kontongs, stated that the confiscation was done in line with the directives given to the police by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Kontings said the criminals escaped by jumping into the river on sighting the Marine police, who were saddled with the responsibility of checkmating the loggers’ illegal activities.

The PPRO stated the logs were being shipped to Lagos for onward transmission to other parts of the world, adding that the logs that were intercepted in Ondo State would be sent back to Edo.

“At the sea port here is the log of woods seized from illegal loggers. The seizure was done after Governor Obaseki gave the order to the Commissioner of Police, Philip Ogbadu to arrest and check the activities of this criminals.

“The state government has banned the felling of three in the 49 forest reserves in the state. The woods are being taken illegally to all parts of the world which the state government is against. The forest reserves are for the benefit of all Edo people. The level of deforestation is high which is not to the benefit of everyone.

“Also, the illegal activities of the loggers is impacting negatively on wildlife, while the logs recovered will be handed over to the state government by the CP in due course.

“The seized logs are not just from Gelegele but from all the forests in the state. Some have already crossed to Ondo and we are working with the Marine Police in Ondo to recover the logs”, Kontongs stated.

He also warned the criminal elements to desist from their illegal activities as the state would be too hot for them to operate.

