Former JAMB registrar’s plea bargain with ICPC collapses in alleged N5.2bn fraud

The plea bargain discussions between former Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Adedibu Ojerinde, and the Independent Corrupt Practice and other related offences Commission (ICPC) failed on Tuesday.

Ojerinde was arraigned on an 18-count charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/97/2021, in which he was accused of complicity in the diversion of public funds estimated at over N5.2 billion, among other allegations.

The ICPC, prosecuting the former JAMB registrar on behalf of the federal government, claimed that Ojerinde committed the alleged offences from when was the Registrar of the National Examination Council (NECO) to his days in JAMB and up till 2021 after he left office.

It would be recalled that, on Tuesday, both the prosecution and defence counsel prayed the court to allow parties 24 hours to work out a possible plea bargain arrangement.

But, at the mention of the case on Wednesday, lead counsel to the anti-corruption agency, Ebenezer Shogunle told the court that the plea bargain arrangement failed and, “we have therefore resolved to proceed with the hearing. We have witnesses in court and ready to proceed.”

Lead defence counsel, Ibrahim Ishaku (SAN) confirmed the development to the court.

The trial is ongoing with the prosecution calling its first witness, Peter Iyiola Oyewole, Ojerinde’s personal lawyer at a point, during which he aided him to incorporate companies and purchase properties.

Details later…

