Police arrest IPOB’s notorious operational Commander in Imo

Imo State Police Command has arrested the most principal actor in the chains of kidnap, killings and the Commander and chief trainer of the Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network IPOB/ESN.

The Operational Commander identified as Lace Corporal Nwagwu Chinwendu, an ex-soldier, was picked up in his house in Nguru in Aborh Mbaise Local government Area of Imo State during the burial of his father on 25th December 2022.

Parading the suspect alongside items recovered before newsmen at the Command’s Headquarters Owerri on Wednesday, the Police Public Relations Officer CSP Michael Abattam said that the suspect has been under the watch and trail of the command.

He said that the police before arresting the IPOB operational commander carried out a diligent gathering adding that the suspect even placed some of his members on alert in case of any event halite.

According to the PPRO, immediately the hoodlums placed on alert sighted the security operatives, they engaged them in a gun battle but they were overpowered.

He said that after using people as shelves, they took to their heels as they were given a hit chase.

He said that nothing happened to the main suspect as a bullet could not enter his body because of his charms popularly called “Odieshi”.

The Command’s Spokesman said that the suspect led the team that killed the former aide to the former President Goodluck Jonathan in Owerri and was involved and led the recent attack of the state headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Owerri and other INEC offices across the State.

The Command’s PPRO said that the suspect has also engaged in a series of killings, kidnap, armed robbery in the state including the killing of the Labour Party House of Assembly Candidate of Onuimo LGA.

Abattam said that when interrogated the suspect, he confessed to having joined Army in 2013 where he was trained as an engineer and expert in weapon handling.

He said that he left the Army and joined the IPOB/ESN and rosed to become operational commander having trained so far over 100 members.

When interviewed, the suspect Nwagwu accepted to have served the Army before joining the IPOB/ESN and rose to become the commander and Chief trainer of members.

He narrated to journalists how he has engaged in several attacks such as the INEC state headquarters, and other local government areas such as Ihitte Uboma LGA, as well as killings, armed robbery amongst others.





He even indicted some prominent persons and traditional rulers in the state as their sponsors adding that they had engaged them with the promise that they would be paid back which according to him, they have not gotten anything.