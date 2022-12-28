Police kill two suspected kidnappers, recover arms

Operatives of ‘B’ Division in Warri have killed two suspected kidnappers during a stop and search duty in Warri South Local Government Area, Delta State.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP. Bright Edafe and made available to Tribune online.

According to the statement, the operatives intercepted a tricycle carrying the kidnappers where three live cartridges were discovered on Sunday, December 25, 2022.

The suspects who were arrested confessed to belonging to a five-man kidnapping syndicate operating around Warri and its environs.

They, however, met their waterloo in an attempt to escape from the police Hilux vehicle as stated in the statement.

“On 24/12/2022 at about 2300hours, operatives of ‘B’ Division Warri patrol team, while on night surveillance patrol duty along Okumagba Estate roundabout in Warri South LGA, they intercepted a tricycle with two male occupants, and subjected them to a search.

“During the search, three live cartridges concealed under the seat of the tricycle were recovered.

“The suspects were taken into custody. Upon interrogation, suspects confessed to be members of a five man kidnapping syndicate operating around Warri and its environs.

“Acting on their confessions, on 25/12/2022, the suspects led Police operatives to their hideout at a house located along Upper Erejuwa Street, where one (1) AK49 rifle with breach no. 11876, one (1) locally made double barrel long gun, two (2) machetes were recovered.

“On their way back to the Police Station, the two suspects jumped out of the moving Police Hilux vehicle in an attempt to escape, but the Policemen gave them a hot chase. In a bid to demobilize them, they were maimed by the operatives, and rearrested.

“The suspects gave up the ghost on while they were being taken to the hospital. Manhunt for the other members of the gang is ongoing,” the statement read.