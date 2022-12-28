Herdsmen invade Ondo communities, sack farmers, Kidnap residents

Suspected killer herdsmen have allegedly invaded Ijagba, Imoru, and Arimogija communities in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo, reportedly destroying farms, while kidnapping residents for ransom.

The people of the communities have raised alarm over the development saying the community farmlands have been invaded by the suspected herdsmen who have been tormenting the people of the area.

It was gathered that some indigenes of the area who visited the towns for the celebrations of Christmas and New Year have hurriedly returned to their base.

A source in the town, identified as Ibrahim, disclosed that the hoodlums after driving farmers from their farms have been visiting various homes and kidnappings for ransom.

He said save-our-soul messages have been sent to the state government and alleging that the marauders have been terrorizing the communities for over two weeks, killing, maiming and destroying properties worth millions of naira.

Another resident and a farmer, Madam Agnes Johnson, said the herdsmen are in the habit of destroying farmlands and crops which included; yam, maize, cassava and other farm products.

She explained that herdsmen who always kidnap the locals for ransom have also warned them not to near their farms and local plantation.

“They moved into a house and kidnapped a young girl some few hours after they released a man from the same community who was in their captive.

They released the man after collecting ransom which was negotiated from N10m to one million naira,” he added.

According to her, the situation has continued to force residents of the communities to flee their homes to neighbouring towns and villages over the fear of further attack and “this is affecting their means of livelihood which is farming

“I am appealing to the government to come to our aid and rescue us from what we are facing, most of the people have started packing out of the communities to neighbouring towns and villages,” she said.

When contacted, the Police spokesperson in Ondo state, Funmi Odunlami said the command has not been briefed about the incident.

She, however, assured men of the force will be mobilised to the communities to ascertain the true position of the happenings in the communities.