Plateau attack: Warring Irigwe, Fulani communities sign commitment to peace

The warring Irigwe and Fulani in the Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State have signed a peace agreement with a promise to promote lasting peace.

Governor Simon Lalong who witnessed the signing of the expression of commitment to peace expressed optimism of a lasting peace and an end to recurring violence in Bassa Local Government where attacks have led to the loss of lives and destruction of properties, farmlands and Livestock.

The governor said he was happy that there is a genuine and collective effort to address the spate of violence that has grossly affected the people of the area and the State in general.

He said “Today’s gathering which is at the instance of the leadership of the Irigwe and Fulani is for these two communities to tell the whole world that they had tested the bitter pills that violent conflict serves but are now willing, ready and able to chart a new course for themselves by first forgiving the past in order to reconcile the future.

“The nearly two-decade experience of violent conflict between Irigwe and Fulani of Irigwe Chiefdom has given my administration sleepless nights. Yet, we never for once relented in our effort and desire to expand the frontiers of peace and security in those communities in particular and, the entire Bassa Local Government Area in general.

” My personal involvement in the mediation of this conflict was hinged on the ongoing interventions of both the Plateau State Peacebuilding Agency and the State Inter-Religious Council who have worked closely with other stakeholders, including external actors to bring peace and stability in communities ravaged by internecine conflict”.77

While commending the Brra Ngwe for his personal commitment to the pursuit of peace as well as other stakeholders including the Fulani representatives, the Governor urged the parties to take full ownership of the Document.

“It is your document and you must ensure that you enlighten and sensitize your respective communities on the importance of respecting all the articles contained therein. Be assured that on its own part, Government will support and monitor your commitment towards the implementation of this Agreement”.

He warned that Government will not relent on its duty if maintain law and order and ensure that those who attempt to truncate the implementation of the peace agreement are dealt with according to the law.

In his remarks, the paramount ruler of Miango HRH Brra Nngwe, Rev. Ronku Aka (Rtd.) thanked the Governor for his foresight in setting up the Peace Building Agency and empowering it to work towards resolving conflicts and restoring peace and security among the Irigwe and Fulani in Bassa as well as other parts of the State.

He said the people of Bassa want to put the ugly events of the past behind them and live in peace and unity with one another to pursue their legitimate means of livelihood without molestation.

Chairman of the Bassa Internal Peace and Security Committee Mr John Power and the Co-Chairman Alh. Ya’u Idris signed the peace agreement on behalf of the Irigwe and Fulani communities.

Those who also signed as witnesses include Chairman Bassa Local Government, Chairman Plateau Inter-Religious Council Prof. Pandam Yamsat and his Co-Chairman represented by Emir of Kanam, President Irigwe Development Association, Chairman MACBAN, Kaduna Peace Commission, Commander Operation Safe Haven, Police Commissioner, PIDAN, Inter-Faith Mediation Centre, United States Institute for Peace among others.





Secretary to the Government of the State Prof. Danladi Atu said the Governor has directed him and the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice to immediately put in place machinery for Gazetting and working out the policy framework for immediate implementation.

DG Plateau State Peace Building Agency Joseph Lengmang said the Goverment will continue to count on the support of the parties to implement the Peace Agreement to further deepen the Peace in the area by providing critical social infrastructures that would, in turn, strengthen social cohesion among the people.

He said the Governor has also directed the Plateau State Peace Building Agency to work in conjunction with security agencies as well as local and international partners to support the safe return and resettlement of all victims of violent conflict in Miango and environs as well as the provision of psycho-social support and additional training to youth groups and women.

Various speakers in their goodwill messages commended Governor Lalong for his determination to see the end of crises in Bassa by facilitating several dialogue sessions, capacity-building training, consultations and Peace advocacy among the leadership of ethnic associations like the Irigwe Development Association (IDA); the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), the All Farmers’ Association of Nigeria (AFAN); the Gan Allah Fulani Association of Nigeria (GAFDAN) amongst so many others.

